NFL fines Tom Brady 11K for kicking Falcons Grady Jarrett

Reuters Videos

STORY: From why the UK had another telling off from the IMF, to why Netflix is finally set to run ads, this is the Week in Numbers. First up…2.7% is the IMF’s latest forecast for global growth next year - down from recent projections of 2.9%. The Fund cut its outlook amid worries over war in Ukraine, soaring prices and rising rates. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva also had sharp words for London for adding to the jitters: "Our message to everybody, not just to the UK, to everybody at this time, fiscal policy should not undermine monetary policy, because if it does it, then the task of monetary policy becomes only harder.” [2145]38 days is how long Kwasi Kwarteng lasted as UK finance minister, before he was sacked on Friday. Prime Minister Liz Truss ditched him as part of moves to reset an economic plan that had sparked turmoil on currency and bond markets. In a further bid to reassure markets over public finances, she also U-turned on moves to stop a planned rise in corporation taxes. 6.6% was the 40-year high hit by U.S. core inflation, driven by soaring prices for property rental. Economists say that makes another big rate hike by the Fed all but certain. Markets are pricing in another three-quarter percentage point hike next month. Just under $8 trillion is the total assets managed by BlackRock. That’s a drop of 16% on the year. The world’s largest asset manager has been hit hard by the global rout for bonds and stocks. And $6.99 per month will be the fee for Netflix’s first streaming plan with advertising. The new service will launch in November, after years when the firm said it would never run ads. It had a change of heart after losing more than 1 million subscribers in the first half.