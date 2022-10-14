NFL fines Tom Brady 11K for kicking Falcons Grady Jarrett

Barry Werner
The atrocious roughing the passer penalty in Week 5 on Grady Jarrett cost the Atlanta Falcons 15 yards.

Now, the action at the end of the play has cost Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady $11,139.

It was revealed on Friday that the GOAT has been fined that amount for kicking the Falcons’ defensive lineman at the end of the play.

Here’s the questionable call and the questionable reaction by Brady.

