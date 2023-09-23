NFL fines Steelers RB Jaylen Warren $48,333 for hit that didn't draw a flag

The NFL's disciplinary process has hammered Steelers running back Jaylen Warren for a hit that the league's officials didn't deem worthy of a penalty flag.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was fined $48,333 for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on Monday night against the Browns.

Video of the play shows that Warren did duck his helmet, but the hit looks less egregious than other hits that have drawn significantly lesser fines. It's surprising that the NFL hit Warren so hard.

Warren, who carried six times for 20 yards and caught four passes for 66 yards in the game, will surely appeal the fine.