NFL fines Steelers and Raiders for mask violations

STORY: The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined $350,000 for violating NFL COVID-19 protocols after members of the team's coaching staff failed to wear face coverings at all times during a recent game.

The Steelers were fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for the violations during Sunday's game at Baltimore, according to a statement on the league's website.

The Steelers, who lead the NFL with a 7-0 record, are the third team to be punished for violating protocols related to COVID-19, joining the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

The Raiders have been fined several times in the NFL's 2020 season, including a $650,000 penalty and loss of a draft pick this week for violations related to offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive coronavirus test in October.

The NFL, which is in Week 9 of a 17-week regular season, has already issued a reminder to teams of mask requirements that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

While the NFL has not mandated masks for all players not on the field, it "strongly encouraged" all active players in the bench area who are not about to enter the game to wear them while on the sideline.

