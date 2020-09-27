NFL fines several Bengals, Browns players after Week 2 game

The first Battle of Ohio of the Joe Burrow era was a gritty one as expected, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns played to a 35-30 result in Week 2 favoring the latter.

A week or so removed from the game, the NFL has handed out several fines to players from both teams.

According to Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Bengals rookie defensive end Khalid Kareem was hit with a $4,110 fine for a hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Three Browns players were also fined:

The fine on Kareem isn’t too shocking after he leveled Mayfield late in the game after an interception.

As a whole though, nothing too shocking for either side despite the intensity of the matchup. The Browns and Bengals will meet again in Week 7, October 25, in Cincinnati.