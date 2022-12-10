NFL fines Saints over $500k for faking injury vs. Bucs

NFL fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2022

The New Orleans Saints suffered a heartbreaking loss at the last second Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but now they’re losing even more for their performance.

The NFL just dropped $500,000 in fines on various Saints parties, alleging defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

All parties plan to appeal the fines, according to Schefter.

Despite trailing 16-3 with less than six minutes left in the game, the Bucs mounted back-to-back touchdown drives to steal a 17-16 victory, scoring the game-winner with just three seconds left on the clock.

