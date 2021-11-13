NFL fines Saints LB Kwon Alexander for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Falcons

The NFL rubbed some salt in the wound for New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander on Saturday by fining him $6,264 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in last week’s game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Alexander was fouled for taunting in the second quarter, tacking on four yards after a six-yard gain from the Saints’ 13-yard line. That led to a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamida Zaccheaus and an early 10-0 lead for Atlanta. The Times-Picayune | Advocate’s Amie Just reported that neither of the Falcons played flagged for personal fouls in the game, safety Richie Grant and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, were fined.

This season’s emphasis on the taunting penalty has been frustrating for almost everyone involved. Pushed through by incompetent team owners on the NFL competition committee like Giants boss John Mara, who grew tired of opponents mocking the bad teams they built, it’s proved unpopular with fans, players, and some coaches while putting a brighter spotlight on dubiously-qualified officials like Tony Corrente.

And now Saints players like Alexander are being punished for expressing the emotions that are needed to play a violent, emotionally-charged sport at the highest possible level. This was the first taunting penalty the Saints have drawn all season, but it might be the start of an ugly trend if the NFL’s leadership continues down this foolish path.

