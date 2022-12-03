NFL fines Rams DT Aaron Donald for facemask penalty on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald is getting slapped with a fine from the NFL for a penalty on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Week 12.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Donald was issued a fine worth $15.9K for an unnecessary roughness call on a facemask penalty against Mahomes. This is the first time that a fine has been issued for a penalty committed against Mahomes this season.

The penalty occurred with under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Donald had been held at bay for the majority of the game despite the Chiefs missing starting LG Joe Thuney. On third-and-7 at the Rams’ seven-yard line, Donald finally got a sack on Mahomes, but that play was wiped away by the unnecessary roughness penalty.

This is the max fine amount for a facemask penalty, indicating that this was the second offense for Donald. The fine is adding some insult to injury for the All-Pro defensive tackle, as he’ll miss his first game due to injury this week after suffering an ankle sprain early in Week 12.

