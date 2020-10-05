Report: NFL fines Raiders players up to $30,000 for attending charity event without masks

The NFL has fined Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and several teammates for not wearing masks at a charity event last week.

The league’s management council fined Waller $30,000, per NFL Media reporters, since he hosted the event in Vegas on Sept. 28. “Several teammates,” including quarterback Derek Carr, were fined $15,000 for attending the fundraiser, per NFL Media.

It is at least the third COVID-19 related fine for the Raiders this season and another is likely coming after head coach Jon Gruden again refused to wear a mask properly in Week 4.

Waller fined after charity function

Video surfaced a week ago of Raiders players at the indoor charity event held by Waller. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that while Waller wore a mask the entire time, other players and attendees did not. They were reportedly able to attend without filing out a COVID-19 questionnaire or having their temperature checked.

A maskless Carr was seen on video that circulated around social media throwing footballs into the crowd. He was one of the players fined at a reported $15,000, per NFL Media. He addressed the issue days after the incident, saying “we’re doing our very best and we had a few moments where we took the masks off” for fans to see their faces.

“We should have kept the mask on even if they are introducing us and things like that,” he said.

Tight ends Jason Witten and Foster Moreau and backup quarterback Nathan Peterman were also in attendance. The charity event was to raise money to combat drug and alcohol addiction. Per NFL Media, it raised $300,000 for the cause.

Fines keep coming for Raiders

In this still image taken from video, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, meets with people at a charity event held by teammate Darren Waller on Monday, Sept. 28 in Henderson, Nev. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) More

Gruden was fined $100,000 for not wearing his mask properly on the sidelines during the Monday night game in Week 2. The team was fined $250,000 as part of the league’s new mask policy vowing “accountability measures” for violations.

After barely wearing a mask in Week 3, the veteran coach still couldn’t get it right this week and wore it on his chin for most of the game. All of this went down despite one game being moved out of Week 4 due to positive COVID-19 tests going through the Tennessee Titans organization and another postponed a day due to positive tests. He could again be fined for not wearing a mask per the regulations.

The organization was reportedly fined $50,000 over the weekend for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the team’s locker room after its Week 2 victory. It’s a violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

