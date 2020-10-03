NFL fines Raiders $50,000 for violating COVID-19 locker room access rules

For the second time this season, the NFL has fined the Raiders for a violation of COVID-19 rules.

The Raiders were fined $50,000 for having an unauthorized employee in the locker room after their win over the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In an attempt to limit exposure to the coronavirus, NFL teams may have no more than 40 employees enter the locker room, and those employees must be limited to coaches, medical staff, equipment staff, the G.M., one security personnel and one media relations personnel, plus up to three ownership representatives. The NFL found that an employee who doesn’t fit into those categories was in the Raiders’ locker room after the win over the Saints.

That the fine is only $50,000 suggests that the league believes this was an innocent mistake and not an intentional violation. Still, NFL teams need to know the rules and strictly adhere to them.

The Raiders were already fined, as was head coach Jon Gruden individually, for violations of the rules requiring coaches to wear masks. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and several teammates were also seen at an indoor event without masks on.

