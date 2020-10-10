NFL fines Panthers DE Brian Burns for dead-ball foul vs. Cards

Panthers DE Brian Burns was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness penalty, which stemmed from his dead-ball foul vs Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 10, 2020





According to a report by Joe Person at the Athletic, the NFL has fined Panthers defensive end Brian Burns $10,000 for a dead-ball foul last week on Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Burns has been getting far more playing time under coach Matt Rhule than he did as a rookie under Ron Rivera. So far, Burns has been on the field for 78% of the team’s defensive snaps, compared with just 43% during the 2019 season.

He’s made good on those opportunities, posting one sack, three quarterback hits and four tackles for a loss in four games. Burns ranks in the top five in pass rush win rate at his position.

