NFL fines Packers rookie LB Quay Walker $13K for shoving Lions trainer in Week 18

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was fined a little over $13,000 by the NFL for shoving a member of the Detroit Lions training staff in the fourth quarter of the Packers’ season-finale loss at Lambeau Field, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The exact total of the fine – $13,261 – is the amount for a first offense of unnecessary roughness. Walker was penalized on the play and ejected from the contest.

The Lions trainer was attempting to assist in the care of injured running back D’Andre Swift, who was hurt on a tackle by Jarran Reed.

Despite being a repeat offender of contact against non-uniformed team personnel, Walker will not be suspended. The rookie was also ejected for pushing a member of the Bills on the sideline during Week 8 in Buffalo.

Packers Wire highlighted the good and bad of Walker’s rookie season earlier this week. Discipline on the field is certainly one area where Walker needs improvement entering his second season.

Rookie Devonte Wyatt, who also made contact with the trainer, was not fined.

