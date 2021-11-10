NFL fines Packers, Aaron Rodgers for COVID-19 protocol violations

The NFL’s review of the Packers’ COVID-19 protocols is done. Per league source, Packers fined$300,000 for violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. Full story coming on ESPN momentarily — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 10, 2021

The Green Bay Packers took the brunt of the punishment dished out by the NFL for violations of the COVID-19 protocols, although quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t completely spared by the final results of the league’s investigation.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers were fined $300,000 for violations, while Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were each fined $14,560. No suspensions or draft pick penalties were issued.

Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the team’s Halloween party and Rodgers not wearing a mask during press conferences were the “crux of the breach” of COVID-19 protocols.

Rodgers and Lazard are both unvaccinated. Both attended the Halloween party, creating a violation of protocols.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, revealing his vaccination status and beginning the league’s investigation into the quarterback and the team.

A statement from Packers president Mark Murphy: “We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy. We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

Continued violations of the league’s protocols will result in escalating fines for Rodgers and potential draft pick penalties for the Packers.