NFL fines Packers 300K, Aaron Rodgers 14K for COVID-19 protocol violations

Contracting COVID-19 cost Aaron Rodgers a game — at least. And now it will cost the reigning MVP money as well as the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650 and the NFC North leaders were hit with a $300,000 fine for violating COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN was first to report the news.

Per ESPN.com:

The violations included the unvaccinated Rodgers not wearing a mask during his news conferences and because the team did not report that Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party, even though it was away from the team facility. … The investigation also included a review of video from inside the club facility and found a few isolated instances of Rodgers and Lazard failing to wear a mask in the facility. … “We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement to ESPN. “We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

The Packers lost in Week 9 to the Kansas City Chiefs as Jordan Love made his first NFL start in place of Rodgers.