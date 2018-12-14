NFL fines official who had confrontation with Bills DE Jerry Hughes

Bills DE Jerry Hughes (left) and official Roy Eliison were both fined for a confrontation after a game. (AP)

The NFL decided that Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes and official Roy Ellison were both at fault for a confrontation after a game a couple weeks ago.

Hughes was fined more than $53,000 last week. On Friday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that Ellison was fined a game check. Ellison didn’t work a game last week, as he was on administrative leave.

Ellison was fined $9,300, a game check for officials. He will be back on the job this week, officiating the New York Giants-Tennessee Titans game.

The fines close the book on an ugly confrontation the NFL couldn’t have liked.

Jerry Hughes runs off field and straight to officials, getting in the face of one in particular. Clearly something said that set Hughes off. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4uuqHL9mLM — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 2, 2018





Ugly incident between player and official

On Dec. 2 game, cameras caught Hughes yelling at Ellison in the tunnel after a game against the Dolphins.

“You called me a bitch,” Hughes yelled in the official’s direction. “I’ll catch you. Trust me. I’ll catch you, guaranteed.”

The NFL Referees Association said Hughes threatened Ellison, and said Hughes has a “well-documented history of abusive language and inappropriate actions towards our officials.”

We were also reminded that Ellison was suspended a game in 2013 for “a profane and derogatory statement” to Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams. Still, the NFL decided to reinstate him after multiple issues.

It was an ugly incident all around, and it cost both men a lot of money.

