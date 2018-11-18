NFL fines Nate Stupar, Alec Ogletree

The NFL fined two Giants for their actions in Monday night’s victory over the 49ers.

Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree lost $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Officials penalized the Giants 15 yards in the third quarter when Ogletree hit a defenseless receiver. 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin gained 13 yards before Ogletree’s hit injured him.

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens ended up throwing an interception on the possession, so the penalty didn’t hurt the Giants. But the fine will hurt Ogletree in the wallet.

Giants linebacker Nate Stupar lost $10,026 for an unnecessary roughness.