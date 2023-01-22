NFL fines Marcus Peters for actions vs. Bengals in playoff game

The Cincinnati Bengals moved past the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card round and roughly a week later, the NFL sent out fine letters for those games.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL hit Peters with a $10,609 unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting.

Peters was one of the players at the center of the drama between the Ravens and Bengals after the Week 18 contest.

After the Bengals beat the Ravens for a second week in a row, Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t exactly nice in talking about Peters after the game. Fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd called Peters out on social media alongside Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, too.

