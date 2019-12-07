NFL fines Lions, Matt Patricia for violating Injury Report Policy before Week 10 game against Bears

The Lions fought admirably in their Thanksgiving day loss to their Bears - even without starting QB Matthew Stafford, who missed the game with a back injury.

With third-stringer David Blough under center, Detroit hung around all game, but were outdone by a late Mitch Trubisky game-winning drive, falling 24-20.

In the moment, Stafford's absence was a surprising development. Now, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Lions organization, head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn are all facing fines for not properly updating Stafford's status in advance of the game:

The NFL has fined the #Lions organization $75,000, head coach Matt Patricia $25,000 and GM Bob Quinn fined $10,000 for violating the NFL Injury Report Policy by failing to properly update the game status of QB Matthew Stafford prior to the Nov. 10 game against the Chicago Bears. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2019

It's insult to injury for a team currently in the basement of the NFC North at 3-8-1. Two victories over the Lions over a span of four weeks helped spark Trubisky and the Bears to the late-season surge they're currently enjoying.

