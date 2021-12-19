NFL fines La’el Collins, Ezekiel Elliott for throwing punches at William Bradley-King
The NFL fined Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and offensive lineman La'el Collins for unnecessary roughness in Sunday’s victory over Washington.
Both players were docked $10,300 for throwing punches at defensive lineman William Bradley-King.
Collins and Elliott stepped in to defend Dak Prescott after Bradley-King shoved Prescott as the quarterback threw the ball along the Dallas sideline. Both Cowboys threw punches, but Elliott was not penalized or ejected. Collins was ejected. Bradley-King was not penalized or fined.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Collins “did exactly what you’re supposed to do there.”
Washington tight end Sammis Reyes also received a fine out of the game, losing $3,704 for taunting, and Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was docked $5,111 for his unnecessary roughness penalty.
