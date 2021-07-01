NFL rumors: Kyle Shanahan fined $50K, 49ers $100K for OTA violations

Report: Shanahan fined $50K, 49ers $100K for OTA violations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On Thursday, the NFL notified the 49ers and two other teams of discipline for offseason workout violations.

This discipline includes fines for the clubs and their head coaches and the forfeiture of OTA days in 2022.

The 49ers addressed the NFL's decision with a brief statement.

Statement from the #49ers:



“The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously. We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance.” — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 1, 2021

The other two teams disciplined were the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Per Schefter, head coach Kyle Shanahan was fined $50,000 and the team was docked $100,000.

49ers were fined $100,000 and Kyle Shanahan $50,000.



Jaguars were fined $200,000 and Urban Meyer $100,000.



Cowboys were fined $100,000 and Mike McCarthy $50,000.



Per sources. https://t.co/MVnrPAWmD2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers were docked a week of rookie development time after a violation that occurred during minicamp.

It is believed that the violation came to light via a viral social media video that showed 49ers rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenior using press coverage, which is not allowed during minicamp, per NFL rules.

There has been no word yet on the rules violations that occurred during OTAs.

Shanahan ended the 49ers' offseason program early following injuries to Justin Skule, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Tarvarius Moore.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast