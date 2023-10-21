NFL fines Kareem Jackson $43,709 for unnecessary roughness

For the fourth time in six games this season, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been fined for unnecessary roughness.

This time the fine was his biggest yet, $43,709 for a hit late in last week's loss to the Chiefs. Jackson was not flagged on the play, yet another example of a hit that the on-field officials didn't think was a penalty but the league's disciplinary process ruled worthy of a significant fine.

Jackson was also fined in Week One, Week Two and Week Three. His Week Two hit also got him ejected from the game.

If the fines keep piling up and Jackson doesn't change his ways, the next step should be a suspension. If the NFL is going to take player safety, players who endanger the health and safety of their opponents are going to need to be kept off the field.