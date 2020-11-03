NFL fines JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner $5,000 for wearing socks too low

The NFL has sent a couple Steelers players an expensive reminder about pulling their socks up.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner have each been fined $5,000 for wearing their socks too low.

“During the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game on October 25, 2020, you were in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules,” the league said in a letter that Smith-Schuster posted to social media. “Specifically, your stockings failed to cover your lower leg.”

NFL players often complain that the league should have better things to do than police their socks, but the league continues to crack down on uniform violations, and two more players have found that out the hard way.

