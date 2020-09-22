NFL fines Jon Gruden and Sean Payton $100K for not wearing masks Monday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton were both fined $100,000 by the NFL for not wearing masks on the sideline during Monday night's contest between the two teams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon. Both the Raiders and Saints organizations were also fined an additional $250,000.

Now it’s $100,000 fines for Sean Payton and Jon Gruden for not wearing masks last night, and $250,000 fines for their teams. In all, five HCs and teams fined over $1.7 million dollars for not wearing masks in Week 2. pic.twitter.com/Fuk98rQO4W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

This fine comes off the heels of Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan being fined for the same violations of the COVID-19 game-day protocols. This is the second time Carroll has been fined for not wearing a mask.

There have been $1.75 million in total fines for violations in Week 2 of the NFL.

NFL's executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent sent a memo to teams last week instructing coaching personnel to wear masks at all time. Vincent said failure to adhere to the protocols in place would call for another sanction.