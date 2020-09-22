The NFL fined a handful of coaches for not wearing masks on the sidelines during Sunday’s games and that led many to suggest more fines were coming after watching Monday night’s game.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Saints head coach Sean Payton were both shown without masks on many times during ESPN’s broadcast from Las Vegas. The two coaches and their teams heard from the league on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the two teams were each fined $250,000 and the two coaches were fined $100,000 each for violating the rule put in place for this season. Those are the same amounts that the 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos were fined after Kyle Shanahan, Pete Carroll and Vic Fangio were found to be in violation on Sunday.

Some have argued that the mandate for face coverings on the sideline is extraneous given the daily testing of players — who aren’t masked on the field — and coaches around the league. The league has not shown any sign of rescinding the mandate at this point.

NFL fines Jon Gruden, Sean Payton for not wearing masks Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk