NFL fines Jets' C.J. Mosley $15,450 for unnecessary roughness vs. Bills

C.J. Mosley tackle vs Bills

The Jets suffered a lopsided 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and now linebacker C.J. Mosley has even more reason to want to forget that game entirely.

The NFL announced on Saturday that Mosley has been fined $15,450 for unnecessary roughness that occurred on a third-quarter hit of Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Mosley made contact with Knox around his head/neck area on the play. On the very next snap, running back Zack Moss scored a one-yard touchdown to extend the Buffalo lead to 38-3.



After sitting out all of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, Mosley has returned as a veteran presence for Gang Green’s defense. In eight games this season, Mosley has racked up 72 combined tackles (including two for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass break-up.

Mosley and the Jets (2-7) host the Miami Dolphins (3-7) on Sunday afternoon with kickoff from MetLife Stadium set for 1:00 p.m.