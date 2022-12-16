NFL fines Jerry Jeudy $23,030 for making contact with official

On Sunday, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy got angry. He didn’t get ejected, or penalized. He has now gotten fined.

According to ESPN, the league has fined Jeudy $23,030 for making contact with an official during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

The report doesn’t indicate whether Jeudy also was fined for removing his helmet in the field of play as part of a demonstration or confrontation. He wasn’t flagged for that, either, but he should have been.

And he definitely should have been ejected. It’s a no-brainer, bright-line rule that has been put in place to protect officials.

Indeed, the league office was surprised that an ejection didn’t happen. It wouldn’t be a surprise, at all, to learn that the officiating department issued a reminder this week to all officials that they should instantly take action whenever a player makes anything other than completely accidental contact with an official.

