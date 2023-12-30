NFL fines Jalen Hurts $16,391 for horse collar tackle against the Giants

When NFL players are fined, it's often for an illegal hit on a quarterback. It's rarely for an illegal hit by a quarterback. But today, the NFL announced one fine for one of the league's top quarterbacks.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been fined $16,391 for a horse collar tackle in Philadelphia's Christmas Day game against the Giants.

The play in question took place late in the third quarter, when Hurts threw a pick-six to Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson. Hurts ran Jackson down and tried to drag him down from behind before he could cross the goal line. Hurts' penalty gave the Giants the opportunity to score a two-point conversion from the 1-yard line after Jackson's touchdown.

Defensive players who horse collar quarterbacks are routinely fined, so it's only fair that it works both ways. Hurts broke the rule, and he paid for it.