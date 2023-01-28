NFL fines Jaguars DL Arden Key for roughing Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne

The NFL handed out a fine to a Jacksonville Jaguars player for a hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in the AFC divisional round, but it’s probably not the one that you think.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league fined Jaguars DL Arden Key $15,914 for roughing the passer in the AFC divisional round. This wasn’t for his “hip-drop” tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes’ ankle — a type of hit that the NFL claims they’ll be reviewing in the offseason. Instead, this was for a roughing the passer penalty against backup QB Chad Henne that occurred in the second quarter of the game.

The NFL didn’t fine #Jaguars OLB Arden Key for the hit that injured Patrick Mahomes’ ankle last week — but Key was fined $15,914 for roughing #Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne in the second quarter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2023

The amount of the fine suggests this is a first-time offense for Key this season. It’s considered a minimum fine amount for a roughing the passer penalty.

One Chiefs player also was fined during the AFC divisional round win according to Pelissero. Chiefs rookie S Bryan Cook was fined $5,906 for taunting after Jaylen Watson’s interception. That’s also a minimum fine amount for a first-time offense.

