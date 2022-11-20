NFL fines Jaguars S Andre Cisco for hit on Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The NFL has told us through its actions what Kansas City Chiefs fans already knew — Jacksonville Jaguars S Andre Cisco’s hit on WR JuJu Smith-Schuster should have been penalized.

The hit knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game with a concussion and the referee’s picked up the flag they’d thrown on the play, citing “shoulder-to-shoulder” contact on the hit. The league office seems to have disagreed with that assessment from Brad Rogers’ officiating crew. While they can’t go back and change the no-call, they did what they could. That is to issue a $6K fine to Cisco for unnecessary roughness according to both ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was fined $6,612 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster last week, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 19, 2022

The NFL fined #Jaguars S Andre Cisco $6,612 for unnecessary roughness — the hit that put #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in concussion protocol last week. pic.twitter.com/EdMyfnILtk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 19, 2022

Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol and will not play in the Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Chargers. It does not appear that Cisco was fined for a similar hit a few plays later on Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

List

4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 11 vs. Chargers

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire