NFL fines Jags safety Rayshawn Jenkins for Week 11 actions vs. 49ers

The league has decided to take action against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins for his actions Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers as he was thrown out of the game for unnecessary roughness. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL hit the veteran with a $10,815 fine this week, which is his third known fine of the season.

Jenkins was one of the biggest topics coming out of the Jags’ 30-10 loss to the 49ers last Sunday after being ejected in the second quarter. On a third-and-two scenario where Andrew Wingard stopped receiver Deebo Samuel behind the goal line, Jenkins and 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings remained engaged with each other after the whistle. With several players and referees trying to break it all up, Jenkins then slapped Jennings and was flagged and ejected as a result.

Jenkins was also hit with two taunting fines earlier this season against the Miami Dolphins. One was for making slight helmet-to-helmet contact with receiver Mack Hollins after a play, while the other was for taunting in the fourth quarter after a play where tight end Durham Smythe hauled in a catch. Both fines were for $10,300 individually.

When adding up all three fines, Jenkins has had a total of $31,400 taken from him by the NFL (at least that’s been reported). With that being the case, we may see the veteran be a little bit wiser after plays because it’s clear the officials will be watching him closely.