NFL fines Jadeveon Clowney for throwing Chase Claypool's shoe in Browns' loss to Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s “crazy” outlet for his frustration in Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers cost him as well as his team.

On Saturday, the league fined Clowney $12,875 for throwing receiver Chase Claypool’s shoe in the Browns’ 26-14 loss at Heinz Field.

Clowney drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the incident and the flag extended the Steelers’ first touchdown drive, giving them a lead they never relinquished.

From the same nationally televised game, Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson was fined $10,353 by the league for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a 48-yard field goal by the Steelers' Chris Boswell with 5:48 remaining.

Steelers defensive tackle Rashaad Coward was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the kick, resulting in offsetting penalties, but he was not fined.

Clowney's penalty played a much bigger part in the outcome. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s pass to Claypool picked up only 3 yards on third-and-10. Given a new set of downs at the Cleveland 18 by Clowney’s gaffe, the Steelers scored three plays later on Diontae Johnson’s 5-yard touchdown catch.

“Yeah, I mean, it's — you can't do that. I mean, you're hurting the team,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “It's crazy. Not smart. You know, he felt like he was just — I'll let him answer it.”

Clowney did not speak to the media postgame or leading up to the Browns’ season finale against the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the third quarter of Monday night's game at Heinz Field.

Clowney recorded two sacks of Roethlisberger, but Clowney’s teammates were critical of his poor decision. Clowney had wrestled Claypool to the ground by his ankle after the short catch.

“It’s a play that we can’t have. It’s undisciplined. He’d be the first to tell you that’s a bonehead play by him, that’s what a leader does. He owned up to it right away,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said Monday.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he talked to Clowney about the incident.

“I told him we can’t do that, we’ve got to be smarter,” Garrett said Monday. “If he doesn’t throw the shoe, we’re off the field.”

