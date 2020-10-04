NFL fines Jadeveon Clowney $35,000

The NFL hit Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney hard for two hits in last week’s game.

Clowney was fined a total of $35,000 for separate incidents of unnecessary roughness, $15,000 for one and $20,000 for the other, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

One of Clowney’s hits was costly on the field as well, as an illegal blindside block on Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson nullified a Titans touchdown on an interception return.

Clowney still hasn’t recorded a sack this year, and that touchdown-negating penalty was his most notable play of the season.

