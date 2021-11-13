NFL fines Giants' Keion Crossen $6,133 for unnecessary roughness penalty vs. Raiders

Keion Crossen arguing with ref white uniform

Giants special teamer Keion Crossen was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty during last Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and the NFL hit Crossen’s wallet on Saturday as a result, fining him $6,133.

Crossen, a 25-year-old Western Carolina product who was traded to the Giants from the Houston Texans in August, picked up the penalty by putting a late hit on Raiders punter A.J. Cole in the first quarter of the Giants’ 23-16 win.



Crossen has appeared in all nine games for the Giants this season, primarily on special teams. He’s also played eight defensive snaps, all in the last three games, as an extra defensive back.

The Giants have their bye this week, but they’ll face a huge test on the other side as Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome Big Blue for a Monday night showdown.