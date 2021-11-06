NFL fines Giants FB Elijhaa Penny $5,500 for Week 8 taunting penalty

Joe Judge yelling about a call Chiefs game

The NFL announced their weekly fines on Saturday afternoon, and Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny was docked $5,500 for his taunting penalty against the Kansas City Chiefs, a source confirmed to SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano.

Penny hauled in a pass on third-and-one midway through the fourth quarter of Monday’s 20-17 loss, rumbling 16 yards for a key first down. As he pulled himself up from the ground, Penny pointed to signal first down and gave a quick head nod towards Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann.



Taunting has been a point of emphasis for NFL officiating this season, and Penny’s penalty turned a 16-yard gain into a gain of just one yard. The Giants did end up picking up another first down on the drive, but they were eventually forced to punt, giving Kansas City the ball back for what turned out to be the game-winning 34-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

Penny and the Giants will be back on the field on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., as they host the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium.