NFL fines Geno Smith, doesn't fine Isaiah Simmons for hit that set Smith off

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was furious at what he called a "dirty play" from the Giants' Isaiah Simmons on Monday night. The NFL didn't fine Simmons for the hit, but did fine Smith for going off after he was hit.

The NFL fined Smith $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct for the way he reacted to Simmons hit. Smith was injured and briefly left the game but was eventually able to return.

Smith said that "hopefully something happens" as a result of the hit. He was presumably not talking about himself getting fined and Simmons getting off scot-free.

Some have suggested that the "hip drop tackle," in which a tackler grabs a ball carrier from behind and then lands on the back of his legs, ought to be outlawed. Currently that maneuver is legal, but a growing number of players are speaking out against it. Smith spoke loudly, and the NFL hit back at him for the way he expressed his frustrations on the field Monday night.