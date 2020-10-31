Word came earlier this week that the NFL would not suspend Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson. Indeed, Jackson will play this week.

But Jackson was docked the standard $12,500 fine for unnecessary roughness.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who pulled Jackson out of the pile during the scrum, was not fined, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Although replays didn’t show what Jackson did to earn an ejection, referee Scott Novak explained in a pool report that Jackson stepped on a player’s shoulder.

Jackson has started every game this season and had played every snap until leaving after 44 snaps Sunday.

NFL fines Gabe Jackson $12,500 for his ejection originally appeared on Pro Football Talk