NFL fines four players for Giants-Bills dust-up on Sunday Night Football

The Giants and Bills got in a skirmish during the third quarter Sunday night.

After Latavius Murray ran for 3 yards on third-and-two at the Giants 5, tempers got the best of both teams.

No one was ejected, but Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive lineman Leonard Williams were penalized along with Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. The penalties offset and two plays later, the Bills scored a touchdown.

On Saturday, the league docked all four players involved in the tussle $10,927 each for unnecessary roughness.