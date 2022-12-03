The No Fun League strikes again.

Four Cowboys players were fined for their Thanksgiving celebration that incorporated the oversized Salvation Army bucket the NFL and the Cowboys place beyond the end zone.

Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) were all fined, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The players brought attention to the league’s Salvation Army donation drive, which is the whole reason the bucket is there, but that wasn’t enough to spare them from getting fined.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said teammates would cover any fines. Technically, that would violate NFL rules, although there’s no real way for the NFL to know if a player quietly gives a teammate money to cover a fine.

NFL fines four Cowboys for Salvation Army bucket celebration originally appeared on Pro Football Talk