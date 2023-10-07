NFL fines Falcons LB Bud Dupree, S DeMarcco Hellams

The NFL has fined Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree and safety DeMarcco Hellams for infractions they committed during the team’s Week 4 loss to the Jaguars in London.

As reported by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Dupree has been fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct that was not called during the game. Hellams must pay $4,314 for an unnecessary roughness violation that also went unflagged.

Two fines for Atlanta last week against Jacksonville: Bud Dupree fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct (not flagged) in the third quarter. DeMarcco Hellams was fined $4,314 for unnecessary roughness on punt coverage (not flagged) in the first quarter. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 7, 2023

This is the second week in a row that the Falcons have been hit with multiple fines. Last week, fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Kaden Elliss were both fined for an unnecessary roughness. However, Smith was forced to pay $87,000, while Elliss was fined a little over $16,000.

The Falcons have lost two straight games going into Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire