NFL fines Fadol Brown, Antonio Hamilton $10,026 each

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The NFL docked two Raiders for their actions in last week’s preseason game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton lost $10,026 for body slamming Rams receiver Steven Mitchell after a 6-yard gain in the second quarter. Officials flagged Hamilton for the hit, penalizing the Raiders 15 yards.

The league also fined defensive end Fadol Brown $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. He got in a “dust-up” with Rams offensive tackle Darrell Williams in the second quarter. Williams was injured during the play.

Brown earned a half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty, pushing the Rams from the Oakland 19 to the 9-yard line.

What to Read Next