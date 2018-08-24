NFL fines Fadol Brown, Antonio Hamilton $10,026 each

The NFL docked two Raiders for their actions in last week’s preseason game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton lost $10,026 for body slamming Rams receiver Steven Mitchell after a 6-yard gain in the second quarter. Officials flagged Hamilton for the hit, penalizing the Raiders 15 yards.

The league also fined defensive end Fadol Brown $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. He got in a “dust-up” with Rams offensive tackle Darrell Williams in the second quarter. Williams was injured during the play.

Brown earned a half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty, pushing the Rams from the Oakland 19 to the 9-yard line.