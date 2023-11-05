NFL fines Diontae Johnson $25,000 for criticism of officials

It was a strange week for Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson.

On the plus side, he invaded the end zone with the football for the first time since the 2021 season.

On the negative side, the NFL invaded his take-home pay for his criticism of officials after last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league fined Johnson $25,000 for his remarks, which included a suggestion that the officials "must’ve got paid good today or something."

The NFL usually gives players a wider berth than coaches to vent about officiating. When players attack the integrity of officials, that's usually when the league gets involved. As to Johnson, the league absolutely did.