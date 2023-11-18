NFL fines Derwin James $43,710 for unnecessary roughness

The NFL has hammered Chargers safety Derwin James for a hit in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

James was fined $43,710 for a hit to the head of Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds. James also got a 15-yard penalty for the hit to Reynolds' helmet.

The NFL's disciplinary process classifies James as a repeat offender, as he has previously drawn flags and fines. He said this season that he thinks he's getting more scrutiny than most players because of his past.

“I think I am a little bit,” James said last month. “I’m not here to referee what they need to call. I’m here to play football and help my team win games.”

Those 15-yard penalties aren't helping his team, and a fine of this magnitude could be viewed as a warning that a suspension could be coming if James doesn't stop hitting receivers in the head.