NFL fines Cassius Marsh for taunting

The widely ridiculed taunting penalty against Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh is still being treated seriously by the league.

The NFL previously announced that it supported referee Tony Corrente’s decision to penalize Marsh. Now the NFL has fined Marsh $5,972, according to Tom Pelissero.

The decision to fine Marsh will be seen as a show of support to Corrente, and to the league’s crackdown on taunting, which has been criticized by players and fans but is supported by the owners and the competition committee.

Marsh, who was furious at the penalty, has the right to appeal the fine.

