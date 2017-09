Too many hip thrusts cost Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree.

The NFL fined Dupree $12,154 for a “sexually suggestive” celebration of a sack on Sunday. Dupree thrust his hips several times after sacking Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

Although the league has eased off on celebration fines, anything suggesting sex or violence can still result in a player’s paycheck getting docked. The celebration also could have yielded a 15-yard penalty, but the officials didn’t see it.