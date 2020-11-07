NFL fines Bengals S Jessie Bates for hit on Titans’ Adam Humphries

The NFL has fined Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates $20,000 for a hit on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries that occurred during Cincinnati’s 31-20 in Week 8.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news.

Bates hit Humphries while trying to contest a pass from Ryan Tannehill and the wideout remained down on the field, though eventually waved off the stretcher and walked off under his own power. Humphries suffered a concussion on the hit.

While the play looked like the too-fast-to-call type, the NFL has made its ruling and word went out Saturday alongside leaguewide fine news from games played the week prior.

Bates and the Bengals are currently on bye before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

