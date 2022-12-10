NFL fines Bengals S Jessie Bates for allegedly faking injury vs. Chiefs

Charles Goldman
The NFL is cracking down on alleged fake injuries.

The league recently sent all 32 teams a memo warning them of consequences in cases of “deliberate actions to delay the game.” One of those deliberate actions — faking a hamstring injury when you’re making late substitutions — just as Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates did against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

These types of moments used to garner praise as a veteran move, but the NFL doesn’t seem to be a fan. It ultimately didn’t hurt the Chiefs’ ability to score as they’d get a two-yard Jerick McKinnon touchdown just three plays later.

The Bengals were so committed to the act, that they even put Bates on the injury report this week.

Unfortunately, that’s not going to save him from the inevitable as the NFL issued a $50K fine to Bates according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The league also went after the New Orleans Saints per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, issuing massive fines against multiple members of the team for an alleged fake injury to Cam Jordan in the fourth quarter of their Monday night game this week.

If the memo didn’t serve as a warning, these fines certainly will.

