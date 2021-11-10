NFL fines Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers for COVID violations

NFL fines Aaron Rodgers, Packers for COVID violations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL has fined Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers following a review of the team's COVID-19 protocols, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Packers were fined $300,000 for violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association's COVID protocols. Rodgers, as well as wide receiver Allen Lazard, were each fined $14,650 for attending a maskless Halloween party, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Rodgers and Lazard are both unvaccinated, and protocols prohibit unvaccinated players from attending gatherings outside of the team facility in a group of more than three players.

The Packers' fine comes after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed that he was not vaccinated, despite him previously implying that he was. As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers was breaking protocols by not wearing a mask during press conferences this season. The Packers' failure to penalize Rodgers and Lazard for attending the Halloween party was also a violation, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers received backlash after an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" explaining his decision to not get vaccinated. He has since clarified his statements and realized he may have "misled" people.

Rodgers' status for Sunday's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks looks hopeful, but he did admit there is a "small possibility" he does not suit up for the Week 10 game.