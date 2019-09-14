NFL fines 49ers' Kwon Alexander for hit on sliding Jameis Winston

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander received his third round of discipline from the NFL on Saturday for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston last week.

Alexander, who already received a 15-yard penalty for the personal foul and an ejection from the 49ers' season opener, was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on a sliding Winston in the first quarter of Week 1.

Alexander played his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers before signing a four-year, $54 million contract with the 49ers on the first day of free agency in March. Following the 49ers' 31-17 victory, coach Kyle Shanahan presented Alexander with a game ball. Alexander played only 20 snaps in the game and had three tackles against his former team.

"I thought he played real well. We saw him a lot for the little he was in," Shanahan said. "Dropped a pick, which we wanted him to catch it, but at least getting there was better than not getting there. I thought he made a bunch of splash plays for the little he was in."

Alexander -- who will be back in the starting lineup Sunday when the 49ers play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 -- was distraught after getting disqualified from the game. He and Winston are good friends, and Alexander said he was in a difficult spot of trying to make sure Winston did not remain on his feet to gain more yards on the scramble.

"I was surprised because when I hit him I thought he was still up," Alexander said. "He pumped-faked the ball first. I would never do that. I'm not a dirty player like that. I play the game right, so it was never intentional. But it happened, and now I got to move on from this.

"I was playing hard, playing fast. He pumped-faked the ball, so I just tried to make a play. That's how it goes."

