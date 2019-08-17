NFL fines 49ers' Adrian Colbert for hit on defenseless receiver vs. Cowboys

The NFL on Saturday fined 49ers safety Adrian Colbert $28,075 for his hit on a defenseless receiver in the team's preseason opener last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Colbert was ejected from the game.

Colbert was penalized for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. The league office watched the replay and disqualified Colbert from the game for targeting.

The play occurred with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Colbert played just seven snaps of defense and six plays on special teams against the Cowboys.

Damn! 28k for playing football😭 — AC (@AdrianColbert27) August 17, 2019

"You've got to do everything as a defender to make sure that you're not leading with your head and be deliberate to show the refs that you are not trying to lead with your head," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said this week. "I don't think Adrian was trying to lead with his head.

"From an ejection standpoint, the league office decided that. I know the intent of the man. You could see it. It's such a bang-bang play. They're going to call it 100-percent of the time, I just don't know about the ejection. I'm still trying to learn that one."

