NFL fined only nine players in Week 12, by far the fewest in any week this season
The NFL fined only nine players in Week 12, a dramatic departure from the rest of this season.
That total was easily the fewest so far in 2023, and the fine rate of a fine on 0.37 percent of all plays for the week was also the lowest of any week this season.
The fewest in any previous week was the 16 fines in Week 11, so Week 12 continued a downward trend in the NFL's disciplinary process fining players.
From Weeks 1-10, the league issued an average of 28 fines per week, more than three times the number of fines this week.
Here are the Week 12 fines by team, player name, foul and amount:
Falcons, DeMarco Hellams, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, $4,314
Cowboys, Sam Williams, Unnecessary Roughness, $7,859
Packers, Lukas Van Ness, Unnecessary Roughness, $10,927
Chiefs, Justin Watson, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, $6,833
Giants, Carter Coughlin, Unnecessary Roughness, $5,764
Giants, Xavier McKinney, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, $13,659
Jets, Quinton Jefferson, Unnecessary Roughness, $11,611
Steelers, Damontae Kazee, Unnecessary Roughness, $11,806
Seahawks, Stone Forsythe, Unnecessary Roughness, $5,454