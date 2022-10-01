The NFL fined Lions RB Jamaal Williams for his too-sexy TD dance

The old adage that sex sells doesn’t apparently apply to the NFL, even though what Lions RB Jamaal Williams did was not sexual in nature. Williams was fined by the NFL just over $13,000 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he earned in Week 3 for a touchdown celebration dance.

Williams celebrated his second touchdown of the Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings with a dance that involved some swaying and gyrating hips in the end zone. It’s a celebratory dance he’s done several times before and had never been flagged, but the officials took some offense to Williams’ rhythmic movements.

No word on if Williams will appeal the fine for being too fine.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire